Why rooftop solar could be the right investment for you

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rooftop solar is the way of the future and Utahan's are embracing it in droves.

Solar panels can be seen across rooftops all across the state and is creating a rapid trend. In Utah, currently, there are more than 300,000 homes powered by solar energy.

Ryan Evans, President of the Utah Solar Energy Association, has found that the top reasons Utahans go solar is because they want to save money on their utility bills and want to do their part to improve the environment, specifically when it comes to Utah's poor air quality. They also believe that it is a beneficial way to prepare for emergencies.

Going solar is can be a great investment for Utahan's because it has introduced a new solar rate structure which allows Utahan's to continue to affordably invest in rooftop solar, they an now go solar with complete confidence in their investments and can even save money on their utility bills.

For more information on rooftop solar, visit utsolar.org