Finding light during postpartum depression

Posted 3:00 pm, November 13, 2017, by
Kim and Megan tell us about a special event to help women dealing with postpartum depression or anxiety.  They are putting on the event to raise awareness and provide resources to any woman experiencing a mental mood disorder. Spouses and anyone from your support system is invited, as well as mental health professionals. November 16th, 6:30 pm at The Draper Day Barn. Tickets are $30, dinner and send care giveaways included. Eric Dyches from The Emily Effect and mental health professional Lyndsey Proctor, will do a moderated panel and Q&A. Lyndsey is founder of Serenity Recovery and Wellness, a mother-infant program for maternal mental health. All proceeds go to The Emily Effect, to sponsor a woman in need to get treatment. To nominate a woman for free treatment, go to serenityrw.com.  Tickets at findingyourlight.eventbrite.com.