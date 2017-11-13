Kim and Megan tell us about a special event to help women dealing with postpartum depression or anxiety. They are putting on the event to raise awareness and provide resources to any woman experiencing a mental mood disorder. Spouses and anyone from your support system is invited, as well as mental health professionals. November 16th, 6:30 pm at The Draper Day Barn. Tickets are $30, dinner and send care giveaways included. Eric Dyches from The Emily Effect and mental health professional Lyndsey Proctor, will do a moderated panel and Q&A. Lyndsey is founder of Serenity Recovery and Wellness, a mother-infant program for maternal mental health. All proceeds go to The Emily Effect, to sponsor a woman in need to get treatment. To nominate a woman for free treatment, go to serenityrw.com. Tickets at findingyourlight.eventbrite.com.
Finding light during postpartum depression
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
Tips for a healthy holiday season
How to tolerate an unwanted holiday gathering
Bladder leakage is no longer a taboo topic
New Film feat. Michael Phelps Has an Important Message for Utah
Surviving after breast cancer: the Viveve treatment can help
Have you heard about all the benefits of tea?
Tips and resources for coping with tragedy
Wanda Barzee’s release prompts legislation about getting out of prison without mental health treatment
Junior high in Sandy experimenting with meditation in class, and the results are promising
New study shows Utah teens struggling with mental health
Terry Black deemed mentally competent to stand trial, enters plea deal in 2012 rape and murder of child
Lawsuit says Dartmouth enabled ‘predatory’ professors who raped and demeaned students
Male, female inmates write and perform holiday plays as part of therapy