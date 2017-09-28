Suspect dead, two officers injured after shooting in Salt Lake City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — A suspect was shot and killed by Salt Lake City Police Thursday, and a witness tell Fox 13 police fired their weapons after the suspect seized an officer's baton and used it to attack police.

Police were called to the area of 500 East and 300 South around 4 p.m. on a report of a trespasser, and they made contact with the suspect in the parking lot of a Maverik located in that area.

“It would appear there was some kind of interaction between our officers and this individual that did lead up to an officer-involved shooting," said Det. Robert Ungricht of the Salt Lake City Police Department.

A witness tells Fox 13 they saw a police officer make contact with a man in the parking lot, and the witness said they saw the man reach for the officer's belt, take his baton and attack the officer.

"I saw the officer sustain six or eight blows with his own baton, at that point two or three other officers arrived and they tried to stop the attacker," John Haglund, a witness, said. "He did not respond to their suggestion to stop, so they drew their guns and they fired."

Police confirm that the suspect, so far only identified as an adult male, is deceased.

Two Salt Lake City Police officers were taken to hospitals and are listed as being in serious but stable condition.

"Praying for the recovery of our officers in serious condition," Chief Mike Brown stated via twitter. "...Thank you to [Salt Lake City Fire], [Gold Cross Ambulance] and medical teams."

500 East is closed in the area of 300 South and 400 South as police investigate.

West Valley City Police will be investigating the incident, as Utah law requires that all critical incidents involving police officers be investigated by an outside agency.

Watch FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates as we get them.