All LDS missionaries are safe after Magnitude 8.1 earthquake hits Mexico
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said all missionaries in the area are safe after a Magnitude 8.1 earthquake hit Mexico overnight.
The LDS Church sent Fox 13 this statement:
“With the rest of the world, we are deeply concerned about the many natural disasters that have occurred around the globe in recent weeks. Last night’s earthquake in Mexico affected thousands of people, and we pray for their safety and wellbeing. Two missions of the Church were directly impacted (the Mexico Tuxtla Gutierrez and Mexico Oaxaca Missions) and the quake was felt throughout a much larger region. We have confirmed that all missionaries are safe and well. The condition of other Church facilities and the earthquake’s impact to other members are unknown at this time. We will provide additional information as it becomes available.”