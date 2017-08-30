Missing Davis County teen located safely; adult boyfriend cited for harboring a runaway

UPDATE: Lt. Von Steenblik with Centerville PD confirms that missing teen Jaci Brielle Lowry was found and is safe Wednesday.

Police say they ultimately learned the girl had arranged to get a ride to her adult boyfriend’s residence in Layton, where she was located Wednesday.

Police cited Spencer Bean, 19, for harboring a runaway, which is a class B misdemeanor. The man was cited and released and was not booked into jail.

Steenblik said they are seeing more and more cases where teenage girls involved with adult partners run away, and he said they want people to know that if they harbor a juvenile, they will be cited.

Previous story continues below:

CENTERVILLE – Police in Centerville are asking for help in locating a 15-year-old girl who disappeared during lunch time at her school.

Authorities say Jaci Brielle Lowry was dropped off at Viewmont High School Tuesday morning and was later seen getting into someone’s vehicle during lunch.

Police say she is diabetic and did not have her medication with her when she disappeared.

Lowry is 5’1” in height and weighs 102 lbs. She has long brown hair dyed blonde.

Anyone with information is asked to call Centerville Police at 801-292-8441.