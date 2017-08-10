Former CIA Agent tells us which front door locks are the easiest to break into

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Please enable Javascript to watch this video Jason Hanson shows us what kind of locks to avoid when it comes to keeping your home safe. You can get more information about him here. Filed in: The Place Topics: home safety, safety tips Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

