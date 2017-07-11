Man chases family from home with knife, barricaded himself inside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - A man is behind bars after threatening people with a knife before breaking into their home.

Police say they got a call about a man waving a knife near 300 East and 600 South at about 10 p.m. Monday.

When officers arrived they found out that the man chased a family out of their home at knife point before barricading himself inside.

Officers ended up surrounding the apartment and doing some negotiating to get the suspect to surrender.

Salt Lake Police Lt. Cracroft says they considered calling in the SWAT team at one point.

Officers said they believe the suspect was either on drugs or suffering from a mental issue.

Police say he will most likely face aggravated burglary charges.

People living in nearby apartments were evacuated from their homes as a precaution.