The bloggers behind Oh Sweet Basil share their Signature Dish

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cade and Carrian are the husband/wife duo behind the hit food blog Oh Sweet Basil. They shared their signature dish with us and told us why it has a special place in their hearts. For great recipes from them, go here.

Mom's Famous Caramel Brownies

Prep time: 15 mins Cook time: 24 mins Total time: 39 mins Serves: 12-16

Caramel layered in between chocolate brownies and it's kind of wonderful!

Ingredients 1 Box Betty Crocker (yes the kind matters) German Chocolate Cake

⅔ Cup Margarine, Melted and cooled

⅓ Cup Evaporated Milk

1½ Cups Chocolate Chips (milk or semi sweet) For the Filling 1 Bag Kraft Caramels ⅓ Cup Evaporated Milk

