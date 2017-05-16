× Woman reported missing in Sanpete Co. found safe

SANPETE COUNTY, Utah — A 54-year-old woman who disappeared in Sanpete County over the weekend has been found safe.

According to the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office, Jodi Willis left Utah County on Saturday and told family members she was going to her cabin in Sanpete County. Willis was due to return to a party on Sunday afternoon, but she failed to return.

Family members went looking for Willis on Monday. They found her car in a parking lot at Gooseberry Estates, but no other sign of Willis, a statement from the sheriff’s office said.

Law enforcement and search and rescue crews searched the area and went to the cabin, but were still unable to locate Willis.

On Monday afternoon, the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office reported Willis had been found “safe and in good condition.”