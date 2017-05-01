‘My children are off limits,’ says Mia Love after stranger parks outside home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- "My children are off limits."

That's the simple statement Mia Love wanted to make clear in a phone call with Fox 13 on Monday.

Love was talking about someone who parked on her street, taking pictures of her daughter and several young women from their church walked into their home in Saratoga Springs.

"They should feel comfortable to walk in their home or go to school without having people taking pictures of them," Love said.

Love did not know the identity of the person, but neighbors took some pictures of the car. Fox 13 has not seen the pictures, but Love says they show stickers from a political group asking her to hold in-person town halls.

Love said she accepts criticism as part of her job, but she said her three children, aged nine to seventeen, were scared to go outside over the weekend.

Saratoga Springs police tell Fox 13 they have assigned a detective to the case and they will regularly check the neighborhood.