College student invents tracking device for expectant moms and wins $40,000

Posted 4:06 pm, April 27, 2017, by
Eric Stopper, the Utah Entrepreneur Challenge winner showed us how his invention, Rubi Life, works. Rubi Life, is a student startup developing a wearable fetal activity tracker. The invention won first place and the $40,000 grand prize at the 2017 Utah Entrepreneur Challenge. The event featured the best collegiate entrepreneurs in Utah competing for $100,000 in cash and prizes.

The Utah Entrepreneur Challenge is a statewide business model competition open to all university students in the state. Rubi Life`s fetal activity tracker uses nanotechnology attached to an elastic maternity band to passively track kick count, heart rate, and fetal position. That data is sent to a smartphone and can alert you if the baby is at risk.

Rubi Life founder Eric Stopper was inspired by his wife`s terrible pregnancy experience. Stopper plans to use the $40,000 to launch a phone app at the end of this year after the current beta-testing phase.