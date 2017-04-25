5th grade “Mission to Mars” creates giant city of bubble-like tents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OGDEN, Utah -- About 200 fifth graders in the Ogden area went on a mission to Mars today, without ever leaving the comfortable confines of a gym at Weber State University.

Mission to Mars, Link-Up is the name of a program organized by Hill Air Force Base and Weber State University. The fifth graders spent weeks at school learning about space travel and colonization before spending the day at Weber setting up giant bubble-like shelters that were then linked to each other.

"This is what they would build on Mars and as you can see they're pretty excited," said Dana Dellinger, director of the Center of Technology Outreach at Weber State.

Weber State and Hill Air Force base hope they are inspiring kids to pursue science. It's possible they could even wind up on Mars, with NASA aiming for a human trip to the red planet by the 2030's.