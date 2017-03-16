WATCH LIVE: NORAD Santa Tracker

The most-loved Disney princess in each state

Posted 3:10 pm, March 16, 2017, by , Updated at 03:31PM, March 16, 2017
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Disney princesses are loved by young and old, across the globe, each for different reasons.

But is one princess the fairest of them all?

Decluttr.com just released the list of each state's favorite leading lady.

Who is Utah's pick? Moana.

It seems geography may play a part in each state's choice.

Sunny states often picked "cold" princesses like Elsa and Snow White.

The Midwest shows more love for Sleeping Beauty.

Overall, Pocahontas and Elsa share the No. 1 spot across the nation, topping searches across seven states.

She's followed by Moana with six states, the newest princess to join the Disney line-up.

See the full results from Decluttr.com.