Iraq starts operation to drive ISIS out of west Mosul

(CNN) — Iraq has launched an operation to regain control of western Mosul from ISIS, Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi said Sunday. The Prime Minister described the operation, which comes after Iraq recaptured eastern Mosul, a “new dawn” in the liberation of Mosul. He urged Iraqi organizations to provide humanitarian services and support to the liberated area.

“Go forward with my blessing, hero forces of Iraq,” he said.