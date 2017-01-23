× Cache County and Logan School District schools closed, others delayed due to winter weather

LOGAN, Utah – All Cache County schools will be canceled Monday due to heavy snow overnight.

This message is posted on the Cache County School District website:

Due to Heavy Snow in parts of the valley, road crews are having a difficult time adequately clearing the roads. Cache District schools will be cancelled today, Monday, January 23, 2017.

A post on the Logan City School District webpage has a similar message:

Due to heavy snowfall and a weather advisory, all LCSD schools have been canceled today, January 23rd.

District officials say the closures are needed because of the extreme cold temperatures and difficulty getting school buses running.

Classes at Utah State University have been canceled and the campus is closed.

Earlier, schools in the area were said to be opening after a two hour delay.

Box Elder County schools are also delaying start times.

Tamara Stewart with the Box Elder County School District says that along with the two hour delay for most schools, morning kindergarten and preschool have been canceled Monday.

Afternoon kindergarten will not be affected.

