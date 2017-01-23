Restless Risa shares a piece of her family history with a sugared popcorn recipe

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Blogger Risa Baker talks the importance of family history and shares her family recipe for sugared popcorn. Sugared Popcorn: Author: Risa Baker Ingredients: 1 stick butter

2 cups sugar

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 cup water

Food coloring and flavoring of your choice (You can test the flavor as you go.) Instructions: Bring all ingredients to a boil over medium to high heat, stirring constantly. Boil for two minutes. Remove from heat, and pour over two batches of popped popcorn. Stir to ensure all kernels are coated, and the sugar appears dry. Enjoy. Learn more about Family History at RootsTech 2017, hosted by FamilySearch International. RootsTech, the largest family history and technology conference in the world, will be held February 8-11, 2017 at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. RootsTech keynotes include actor and producer LeVar Burton, host of the HGTV`s Property Brothers, Drew and Jonathan Scott, and the 'Cake Boss,' Buddy Valastro. Passes start at $49. Register at RootsTech.org Filed in: The Place Topics: Recipes, RootsTech, the place Facebook

