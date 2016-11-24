Former rivals meet on the football field to help the Salt Lake community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - This is now the sixth year in a row Glendale and Rose Park have come together on the football field for the Thanksgiving Day Turkey Bowl.

Many of athletes played high school, college and, in some cases, NFL football.

The competition is fierce yet friendly; the goal is to come together as a community in a positive way.

Because in the past, differences and disputes between members of these communities were settled on the street with bloodshed.

Organizers say enough is enough of that nonsense.

Salt Lake Mayor Jackie Biskupski officiated the coin toss.

The teams are collecting canned food for the food bank and they are also taking donations to help a local family.

One of the regular participants in this turkey bowl game, former BYU running back and current BYU running backs coach Reno Mahe, is at Primary Children's Medical Center with his 3-year-old daughter.

She is in critical condition after an accident at home earlier this week.

Organizers said they hope to present a check to Mahe and his family to help with medical bills.