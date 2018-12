This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

× Hillary Clinton will not speak on election night (CNN) — Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, who is trailing Donald Trump in key states in the Electoral College count, will not speak on Election Night, her campaign chairman told supporters at a New York rally. Filed in: News, Politics Topics: election, hillary clinton, presidential election Facebook

