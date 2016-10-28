Recipe: 5-ingredient White Chicken Chili

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

5 Ingredient White Chicken Chili

Ingredients:

• 6 cups low sodium chicken broth

• 4 cups cooked shredded chicken, or about 1 pound

• 2 (15-oz) cans Great Northern beans, drained

• 16oz jar salsa verde, such as Arriba brand

• 2 tsp. ground cumin

• optional toppings: diced avocado, chopped fresh cilantro, shredded cheese, chopped green onions, sour cream, crumbled tortilla chips

Directions:

In a large saucepan or stockpot, add chicken broth, shredded chicken, beans, salsa and cumin, and stir to combine. Heat over medium-high heat until boiling, then cover and reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for at least 5 minutes. Serve warm with desired toppings.

Serves 6-8

Visual Aids

• Halloween decorations

• Pumpkins

• Candy Corn Parfaits

• White chicken chili with toppings

• Clementine oranges with Jack o`Lantern faces

• Banana ghosts

• Skeleton veggie tray

• Apple slice 'teeth'

• Spider deviled eggs

• Halloween candy

With Halloween right around the corner, we`ve all got sugar on the brain. On all holidays, it`s important to enjoy the day, and also maintain the balance you have during the rest of the year. Here are a few of our top tips for a fun (and healthy) Halloween.

1. Start your spooky day with a lower sugar breakfast. Swap sugary cereals or yogurt for unsweetened varieties, or have a protein rich breakfast like eggs with whole wheat toast and fruit.

2. Don`t Trick-or-Treat Hungry! Be sure to have a healthy meal or snack before heading out to trick-or-treat, so that you and the kids don`t need to dip into the candy bucket to quiet a rumbling stomach.

3. Instead of making candy off-limits, offer them in balance with an otherwise healthy diet. Don`t let candy displace meals, but it can be served alongside them as a dessert, or along with more nutritious options for a snack.

4. Leftover candy (i.e. M&Ms, chocolates) can be mixed with whole grain cereal and nuts to make trail mix.

5. Keep leftover candy out of sight (perhaps in the freezer?) so it doesn`t become a constant temptation.

6. Halloween candy buy- back programs send goodies to troops overseas!

Healthier Halloween Party Tips

1. Serve lots of fruits and vegetables. It`s easy to make them more festive and fun, too!

Examples: Jack o`lantern clementine oranges, 'teeth' apple slices, skeleton vegetable tray, 'candy corn' parfaits (demo), spider deviled eggs

2. Have fun dips on hand, like hummus or a homemade ranch dip with Greek yogurt

3. Skip soda! Kids are getting enough sugar from their candy, and soda tastes terrible with sweet treats anyway. Cute, festive bottled waters make it fun to grab a nutritious and thirst quenching drink

4. Looking for healthier Halloween treats for trick-or-treaters? Try individual bags of popcorn, natural hot cocoa mix, or non-food treats like glow sticks or small toys.