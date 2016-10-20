Trump: Clinton ‘Such a nasty woman’

LAS VEGAS – In the final moments of the final presidential debate, Donald Trump said Hillary Clinton was “such a nasty woman” while she was answering a question about how she would raise taxes on the rich to tackle debt and entitlements if she were to become president.

“My Social Security payroll contribution will go up, as will Donald’s, assuming he can’t figure out how to get out of it,” Clinton said.

“Such a nasty woman,” Trump said into the microphone while Clinton was talking.

She continued her answer without acknowledging the insult.

The remark came after Trump said earlier in the debate, “Nobody has more respect for women than I do.”

Moderator Chris Wallace was forced to admonish the crowd, which had started laughing.