Spice up Halloween with Creative Wigs

Creative Wigs makes finding an affordable, high-quality wig or hairpiece fun. They have dozens of options for Halloween, no matter what your costume is. The ladies at Creative Wigs have also been taking part in festivities for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. You can always spot their crew decked out in head-to-toe pink! They donate their time and wigs and hair pieces to the "Look Good, Feel Better" program where they teach women going through cancer treatments how to deal with hair loss.

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month go to any Creative Wigs location and mention you saw this segment on Fox 13's The PLACE and you will receive:

15% discount on two or more synthetic wigs and a $50.00 discount on human hair wigs

Locations:

South Jordan

10318 South Redwood Road

South Jordan, UT 84095

801-553-0669

Salt Lake City

1073 E 3300 S

Salt Lake City, UT 84106

801-486-4604

St. George

900 S Bluff St

St. George, UT 84770

435-652-1181