This week's edition of At the Movies is an example of what Steve Oldfield calls an "ordeal movie". See the video above for Steve's review of "Deepwater Horizon."
At the Movies: ‘Deepwater Horizon’
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
At the Movies: ‘Boy Erased’ and ‘Schindler’s List’
-
At the Movies with Steve Oldfield
-
At the Movies: ‘Halloween’
-
Rich’s reviews: ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse’
-
At the Movies: ‘Smallfoot’
-
-
At The Movies: ‘First Man’ and ‘Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween’
-
At the Movies: ‘Venom’
-
Rich’s Reviews: ‘The Predator’ and ‘A Simple Favor’
-
At the Movies: “Mortal Engines”
-
At the Movies: ‘Aquaman’ and ‘Mary Poppins Returns’
-
-
At the Movies: ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and ‘The Nutcracker and the Four Realms’
-
At the Movies: ‘Life Itself’
-
At the Movies: ‘A Simple Favor’