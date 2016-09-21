× School bus crashes into car in American Fork, no students on board

AMERICAN FORK, Utah – An American Fork school bus has crashed into a car near 1100 E. State St.

Authorities said the car driver and passenger are in the hospital in unknown condition.

No students were on board the bus when it hit the car; the bus driver is unharmed.

Officers said the bus was turning when it hit the vehicle but authorities have not confirmed what led to the accident.

