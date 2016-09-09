× Mattress company releases commercial for 9/11 sale that mimics twin towers falling

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — A Texas mattress company released an ad to promote a special 9/11 sale, but it quickly took an offensive turn when the employees imitated the World Trade Center Twin Towers falling.

Miracle Mattress posted the ad on Facebook for its “Twin Towers Sale” on Sept. 11, The Dallas Morning News reported. In the video, which has since been deleted, Miracle Mattress manager Cherise Bonanno is heard saying “What better way to remember 9/11 than with a Twin Tower sale?”

Bonanno goes on to describe the deals shoppers can score as two men and two towers of mattresses stand behind her. At the end, she pretends to fall on the men, who then knock down the twin mattresses.

“We’ll never forget,” Bonnano says at the end after shrieking in panic.

Many people were outraged by the 20-second ad that used 9/11 as a promotional tool. On Thursday morning, Miracle Mattress posted an official apology on Facebook and said customers may post their “opinions and reactions to respect an open and transparent discussion regarding the video that caused much embarrassment and anger.”

The post garnered more than 500 comments, with majority of people saying the apology was unacceptable and not enough to smooth over the situation that poked fun at a tragic day in history.

“I find it hard to believe you knew anyone or any of your employees knew anyone who lost their lives in 9/11! If that were the case they would have been so disgusted with your commercial that it would have never seen the light of day! You should be ashamed!!!!!” one woman wrote.

“You’re sorry you offended me? That’s not an apology I accept. Apologizing for creating it in the first place would be a start. Admitting you were WRONG for creating it is another step. There will never be an appropriate time to mock 9/11, and to do it to promote mattress sales?! Are you kidding me? Have some self respect,” another said.

Hours later, the mattress company released another formal apology letter in response to the choir of complaints from the initial attempt. This time, it was written by Miracle Mattress owner Mike Bonanno and addressed to “All the Victims and Families of 9/11.”

Below is an excerpt of the letter: