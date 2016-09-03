Wildfire evacuations lifted in Vernon

Posted 3:22 pm, September 3, 2016, by , Updated at 09:35PM, September 3, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

VERNON, Utah - Officials have lifted evacuations for the West Government Creek Fire Saturday except for camping areas.

Uinta National Forest officials said Little Mountain Rd. and Erickson Pass are closed for the fire.

Authorities said the fire started Friday about 20 miles southwest of Vernon, north of Erickson Pass.

Officials said the fire has burned 3,000 acres and is 0-percent contained.

The fire is expected to grow because of high winds and low humidity in the area.

Check back with Fox 13 for the latest updates.

Photo Gallery

Inline