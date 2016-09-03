Wildfire evacuations lifted in Vernon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VERNON, Utah - Officials have lifted evacuations for the West Government Creek Fire Saturday except for camping areas.

Uinta National Forest officials said Little Mountain Rd. and Erickson Pass are closed for the fire.

Authorities said the fire started Friday about 20 miles southwest of Vernon, north of Erickson Pass.

Officials said the fire has burned 3,000 acres and is 0-percent contained.

The fire is expected to grow because of high winds and low humidity in the area.

