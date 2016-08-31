Sneak Peek: ‘Scream Queens’ returns to Fox 13 Sept. 20

“Scream Queens” is returning to Fox 13 with season two Sept. 20. at 9/8 p.m. CT.

From award-winning executive producers Ryan Murphy (“The People V. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story,” “American Horror Story,” “Nip/Tuck”), Brad Falchuk (“American Horror Story,” “Glee,” “Nip/Tuck”) and Ian Brennan (“Glee”), Season Two of SCREAM QUEENS graduates from the college campus and into a hospital with a haunted past, as a new and terrifyingly funny mystery begins.

Each week, Season Two will delve deep into the fascinating and bizarre medical cases under observation at the hospital, while using the building’s sordid history as the springboard for the series’ overarching mystery.

Returning for Season Two are cast members Emma Roberts as Chanel Oberlin, Jamie Lee Curtis (who earned a 2016 Golden Globe Award nomination in the category of Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Comedy or Musical) as Cathy Munsch, Lea Michele as Hester Ulrich, Abigail Breslin as Chanel #5, Keke Palmer as Zayday Williams, Billie Lourd as Chanel #3, Glen Powell as Chad Radwell and Niecy Nash as Denise Hemphill. Joining the Season Two cast are Emmy Award nominee John Stamos (“Grandfathered”) as Dr. Brock Holt, Taylor Lautner (“The Twilight Saga,” “Cuckoo”) as Dr. Cassidy Cascade and James Earl (“Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life”) as Chamberlin Jones aka “Candy Striper.” Guest stars this season include Jerry O’Connell, Laura Bell Bundy, Colton Haynes, Cecily Strong and Cheri Oteri.

