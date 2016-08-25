IASIS HealthFix: Advanced technology at Jordan Valley Cancer Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Advanced technology is key to improved treatment options, especially when it comes to cancer. At the Jordan Valley Cancer Center, a team of specialists combine their own expertise with advanced radiotherapy systems to deliver cancer treatment with extreme precision.

What is Elekta Versa HD™?

Versa HD™ is a radiation treatment system designed to improve cancer patient care by allowing physicians to treat a broad spectrum of tumors throughout the body while enabling treatment of highly complex cancers that require targeting precision. Currently, the Jordan Valley Cancer Center is the only cancer treatment center in Utah to provide the Versa HD™ treatment system.

Benefits of Versa HD™

Most advanced beam-shaping technology available

Precision and speed

Maximum accuracy in tumor targeting

Protection of critical structures

What is brachytherapy?

Brachytherapy is a type of therapy that delivers a targeted dose of radiation from radioactive materials placed inside or on the body. Interstitial brachytherapy places a radiation source within the tumor, and intracavitary brachytherapy places a radiation source within a body cavity near the tumor.

Benefits of brachytherapy

Reduced risk of side effects

Less tissue damage

Faster recovery between each treatment

Minimally invasive

Accurate and effective

The New Jordan Valley Cancer Center: Prevent. Treat. Thrive.

This September, Jordan Valley Cancer Center will host an open house. The cancer center will specialize in the treatment of breast, hematologic, urological, gynecological, head and neck, and gastrointestinal cancers. The facility is designed to generate a comprehensive medical experience with both compassionate care and advancements in treatment while promoting healing and comfort. The cancer care specialists work as a team inside the facility to create an individualized plan for each patient.