Crews fight multiple overnight grass fires in Millcreek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILLCREEK, Utah -- Multiple grass fires in the Millcreek area broke out just before midnight Thursday.

The fires combined into an estimated six acres between I-215 and Wasatch Blvd. from 4500 S to 3900 S, authorities said.

Several fire crews responded to the area to contain the flames. The fires were under control within 30 minutes. Unified Fire Authority Batallion Chief Brian Andertonn said it was a priority to keep the fires away from homes that are on the opposite side of Wasatch Blvd.

UFA is investigating the cause. Fire officials did not call the fires suspicious, due to many fires in the same area lately.

Fire authorities found firework debris in the area but have not determined the fireworks as the cause.

No injuries were reported.