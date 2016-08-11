× Man critically injured in crash on Redwood Road in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A man is in critical condition and another individual suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash that closed Redwood Road from 9000 South to 9400 South.

West Jordan Police said a 58-year-old man from West Jordan was making a turn from 9200 South to travel southbound on Redwood Road when his vehicle was struck broadside by a northbound car.

The man was pinned inside the vehicle and suffered critical injuries. He was extricated and taken to Intermountain Medical Center.

The 18-year-old driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Police expected the road closure to remain in effect until shortly before 5 p.m.