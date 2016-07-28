Great idea for your next family reunion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Debbie and Tracy from "This Grandma Is Fun" Blog tell us how to make a Pinata Shirt. This activity will be the biggest hit at your family reunion!

What you'll need:

A teeshirt that is the size of someone in your family that will be the 'runner'. This can be Grandpa, Dad, Uncle or even an older teenager.

Lots of candy that is preferably not chocolate.

Glue Gun and glue.

Paper grocery bag or poster

Instructions:

Insert the grocery bag or poster inside of your shirt so the glue won`t seep and stick to the back of your shirt.

With your glue gun, glue small amounts onto your candy shirt and then press the candy into the glue which is why you don`t want any chocolate candy! Cover the whole shirt front and back.

Give every child that is participating a bag or something to hold their candy.

The candy 'runner' starts to run and the kids are let loose to try and catch them and rip off as much candy as they can.

