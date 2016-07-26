SLC shooting death of 8-year-old boy and man apparent murder-suicide, police say

Photo Gallery
SALT LAKE CITY —The shooting death of an 8-year-old boy and man appears to be a murder-suicide, police confirmed Tuesday afternoon.
In a tweet from Salt Lake City police, it states, the shooting appears to be domestic and the weapon used was an improvised firearm.
Officers were first called to the shooting at the apartment building, 561 N. Center Street. where a woman was also found in the apartment.
She was not harmed.
A tweet from the Salt Lake City Police Department said officers responded to the apartment building after receiving a report of domestic violence involving a gun.
The man died at the scene; the boy went to the hospital were he later died.
Officials have not confirmed the relation, if any, between the boy and the man.
Salt Lake City detectives are investigating the incident.
The victims have not been identified at this time.
