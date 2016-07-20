× Salt Lake County offers alternative water supply for livestock due to toxic algal bloom

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Due to a toxic algal bloom that has affected Utah Lake, the Jordan River and other areas, the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food is offering an alternative source of water for commercial livestock.

While primary drinking water sources have not been affected, secondary water systems in several areas have been shut off and the Utah Poison Control Center has received hundreds of calls.

The UDAF has strongly advised farmers and ranchers against using water from Utah Lake and the Jordan River, and Salt Lake County Animal Services has created a hotline for those in need of alternative water sources for their commercial livestock.

Anyone who wishes to take advantage of the resource can call 801-743-7045. Steve Sautter, Salt Lake County Emergency Management, said their first priority right now is taking care of the cattle, and he said in the coming days they will determine how to handle the cost associated with the program.