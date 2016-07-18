Courtney Hatch from, A Fresh Coat of Paint, shared some tips on giving old furniture new life. Courtney and her sister collect old furniture pieces that have future potential and then fix them up with paint. Courtney explained that by using different paints and waxes you can achieve unique looks with your furniture. Take a look at the Instagram page @afreshcoatofpaint to follow along with all of the projects or to make a purchase.
Give your furniture a makeover with a fresh coat of paint
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
