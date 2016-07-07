Teen siblings shot to death over T-shirt argument in Midvale; suspect in custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDVALE, Utah - Police have a suspect in custody after two teens were shot to death in Midvale overnight.

Officers said a brother and sister were gunned down just before 11 p.m. Wednesday near 759 W. and Center St. outside the Millcreek Apartments. Thursday evening, police said they had the suspected shooter in custody. His identity has not yet been released.

Police say a 15-year-old Abril Izazaga and 16-year-old Jose Izazaga had a disagreement with a family friend and a group of men before he pulled out a handgun.

According to investigators and neighbors, the argument erupted over an article of clothing, potentially a T-shirt.

Police said that an individual and a group of friends went to the apartment complex to confront the girl about money she may have owed for the t-shirt.

It started out as a discussion, however, one of the members began to get physical with the girl when her brother came out of the apartment to defend her with a knife. Another group member pulled out a handgun.

Authorities said a man fired several shots, killing the siblings before running from the scene.

Friends and family of Abril and Jose have been stopping by to pay the respects and build a makeshift memorial. Tomorrow would have been Jose's 17th birthday, and Abril would've turned 16 next week.

A benefit memorial fund for Abril and Jose has been set up at Wells Fargo Bank.

Any bank branch can facilitate donations.

