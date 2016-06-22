Free community event addressing pornography addiction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sex addiction therapist, Candice Christiansen, talked about porn addiction and the help available to those addicted. Many children are exposed to pornography by the age of 11. Violent porn is the leading porn that teens see when they first come across it. Porn does not teach the viewer about sex, it teaches violence, objectification, and disconnection. This creates a "toxic stew" for a teen, as shame and arousal get fused in the brain. Candice has joined forces with other leaders in the community to put on a free event addressing this issue. Attendees will hear from Dr. Donald Hilton, a neurosurgeon, who is well known for his knowledge on the topic. You must register for the free event at namasteadvice.com.

What: Empowering Utah Youth and Families to Stay Safe in a Pornified Culture

When: Friday, June 24th 7:00 - 9:00 pm

Who: Teens and Parents are invited to attend the event together

Where: Salt Lake Community College Miller Campus 9750 South 300 West Sandy, Utah

For more information on what Candice does or the event go to namasteadvice.com