How to get the perfect blowout from home

The owner of proDo, Jennifer Johnson, shares a few helpful tips to help you get that perfect blowout at home.
Blowout Tips:
• Start with a clean slate. Do a double wash if you go longer than 3 days between wash days (we recommend going as long as possible).
• Use products for volume!
• Round brush up for volume and blow in the direction of the hair to prevent frizziness.
How to make it last:
• Wear your hair up at night
• Use a good shower cap
• Dry shampoo is a girl`s best friend!
