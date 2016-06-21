How to get the perfect blowout from home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The owner of proDo, Jennifer Johnson, shares a few helpful tips to help you get that perfect blowout at home.

Blowout Tips:

• Start with a clean slate. Do a double wash if you go longer than 3 days between wash days (we recommend going as long as possible).

• Use products for volume!

• Round brush up for volume and blow in the direction of the hair to prevent frizziness.

How to make it last:

• Wear your hair up at night

• Use a good shower cap

• Dry shampoo is a girl`s best friend!

For more information, click here.