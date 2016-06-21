How to get the perfect blowout from home

Posted 1:20 pm, June 21, 2016, by , Updated at 01:23PM, June 21, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The owner of proDo, Jennifer Johnson, shares a few helpful tips to help you get that perfect blowout at home.

Blowout Tips:

• Start with a clean slate. Do a double wash if you go longer than 3 days between wash days (we recommend going as long as possible).
• Use products for volume!
• Round brush up for volume and blow in the direction of the hair to prevent frizziness.

How to make it last:

• Wear your hair up at night
• Use a good shower cap
• Dry shampoo is a girl`s best friend!

