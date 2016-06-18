StubHub sells record-high ticket to Game 7 of NBA Finals

By Ahiza Garcia

NEW YORK (CNNMoney) — Would you pay $49,500 to sit courtside at Game 7 of the NBA Finals?

That’s the amount a VIP ticket sold for on Friday, according to StubHub. It’s the most expensive ticket ever resold on StubHub for a seat not located in a suite. That includes tickets for the Super Bowl and non-sporting events like big concerts.

“Game 7 is the hottest NBA ticket we’ve ever had,” a StubHub spokesperson said.

StubHub didn’t comment on who landed the ticket.

The last game of the NBA season pits the Golden State Warriors against the Cleveland Cavaliers — Stephen Curry vs. LeBron James.

The Cavs will make history if they win — no team has ever come back from a 3-1 deficit in an NBA Finals.

If sitting in the courtside VIP area isn’t a requirement, there are cheaper ways to get in on the action.

On StubHub, the lowest resale ticket price is about $650. The average resale price is $1,500.

Just for comparison, the most expensive ticket to Kobe Bryant’s last game — ever — was listed at $29,200.

A Super Bowl 2016 ticket sold for $20,500 for a seat near the 50-yard line, and a fan paid $17,553 to get into Game 3 of the 2015 World Series.

Tickets to “Hamilton,” Broadway’s hottest show, seem like a relative steal — a seat in the orchestra for the performance on June 24 was listed for over $5,000.