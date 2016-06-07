Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dought Jackson and Josh Romney tell us about the upcoming Charity Vision Fight Night.

CharityVision is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization with a focus on empowering local physicians in the developing world and creating sustainable solutions to the worldwide blindness epidemic. They agree to provide their talent and time at no cost. The result is a network of eye-care providers capable of providing for their own community.

The second annual Fight Night fundraising event on Saturday, June 11 at 6:30pm at the Rail Event Center in Salt Lake City. Boxing legend, ten-time world champion in six weight classes and Golden Boy Promotions Chairman and CEO Oscar De La Hoya and host of 'Extra' and boxing enthusiast Mario Lopez will participate in the night`s main event.

Josh Romney, CharityVision president, will serve as the night`s emcee and Jenn Blosil, a top 15 finalist on this season of American Idol, will sing the national anthem. Governor Mitt Romney, who participated in last year`s main event, will also be in attendance.

You can get more information on the event here.