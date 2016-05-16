× U.S. Supreme Court won’t hear teen killer’s appeal

SALT LAKE CITY — The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to consider an appeal by a Utah teen sentenced to life without parole for the gruesome murder of a youth home counselor.

In an order issued Monday morning, the nation’s top court rejected an appeal by Robert Cameron Houston, who was convicted in the rape and murder of Raechale Elton. Houston’s lawyers were challenging his sentence, arguing that life without parole was excessive for a juvenile.

Houston was sentenced at age 17 for Elton’s death at a Clearfield group home. Elton, 22, was stabbed to death.

The Utah Supreme Court previously rejected Houston’s appeal.