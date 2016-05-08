× Man killed in Texas after 18-wheeler truck slams into hotel room

By Andreas Preuss

CNN

(CNN) — A truck drove off a Texas freeway and slammed into a hotel, killing a man in his room, police said.

The crash happened Friday in El Paso, when the 18-wheeler veered out of the Interstate 10 eastbound lane, drove through several parking lots and hit the first floor of the Studio 6 Hotel, according to authorities.

A 52-year old man was killed inside the room, El Paso Police spokesman Enrique Carrillo said. The victim’s name has not been released.

Police do not know what caused the truck to leave the highway and authorities have not identified the driver, who suffered minor injuries. A portion of the roadway was closed while police investigated the accident.

Video from CNN affiliate KFOX showed the path the truck took after leaving the interstate, along with mowed down trees and a smashed brick wall.

Police say the truck was hauling steel railroad tracks.