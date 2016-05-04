Utah mom faces homicide charge in death of unbuckled 3-year-old daughter

SALT LAKE CITY — The mother of a 3-year-old girl who died after being ejected during a crash in West Valley City last September is facing a charge of homicide in her daughter’s death.
Carolyn Dawn Hughes, 24 of Salt Lake City, was charged with criminal homicide, negligent homicide as a class A Misdemeanor in relation to the fatal crash that occurred September 3, 2015.
According to a statement of probable cause filed in April of 2016, the crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. at Redwood Road and Research Way when a southbound Altima collided with the Chevy Trailblazer Hughes was driving. Hughes turned in front of that Altima and the other driver did not have time to stop, according to the P.C. statement.
Hughes’ 3-year-old daughter, Paisley Hayden, was ejected during the crash and suffered fatal injuries. A 2-year-old boy in the vehicle also suffered serious injuries in the crash.
Hughes had eight children inside the vehicle at the time, and she was reportedly driving several children, including her own, home from daycare. She told authorities that not all of the children were restrained, including Paisley.
Hughes had been previously cited in 2014 for driving with unrestrained children in her vehicle.
8 comments
Momof3
Does anybody know what you can do if you see unrestrained children? Every time I pick up my daughter from preschool a mother puts her 3 year old in the front seat with nothing. It makes me so sick.
bob
Call the police dispatch.
bob
Ordinarily I’d oppose adding insult to injury, but the fact that she’d been previously cited tells me she had a reckless an depraved indifference to the safety of the children.
By the same token, however, the parents of ALL the unrestrained children are culpable. They should know how many seat belts are available, and how many kids are in the vehicle. I certainly would.
little white girl
Interesting, my stepsons mother was in an accident in Provo canyon with her three children. No one was wearing a seat belt. One child was flown to primary children’s with a deep gash in his head, the daughter, broke ribs, and her back. No ticket was issued for child endangerment. When calling Provo police they informed us that it was the police’s decision on whether or not to charge to mother. Sad. The boy that suffered the head injury still never wears his seat belt.
mormon lover
This woman deserves her penalty and then some, but I hate the double standard in this state. Drive your kid unbuckled and you face a homicide charge. Cook your kid in the car, run it over in the driveway or let your live-in boyfriend beat it to death and you get a GoFundMe page and everyone feels bad for you. All of these things are utterly negligent and kill kids all the time.
BOB
@MORMON LOVE
Do you know of any live-in boyfriends in Utah who have beat a child to death and not been charged with a homicide? No? Me neither.
BOB
@MORMON LOVER
Prosecutors in Utah don’t charge people with crimes where an accidental death occurs and WHERE the person wasn’t breaking the law. Each and every case is reviewed by the prosecutor to see if charges are warranted. They have something you don’t Mormon Lover; They have common sense.
safetyfirst
Sadly it is NOT against the law to haul additional kids in your vehicle unrestrained if the seatbelt are occupied. The law requires passengers under the age of 8 to be restrained, but beyond that – it is my understanding that drivers can put as many passengers as they can fit if all of the other safety belts are occupied. In my opinion the laws should be changed to protect those who aren’t old enough to make a logical safety decision. I witness this everyday watching parents pick up from carpool who stick kids in the hatchback unrestrained. Talk to your legislative representative to see what can be done to change the law.
