Utah mom faces homicide charge in death of unbuckled 3-year-old daughter

SALT LAKE CITY — The mother of a 3-year-old girl who died after being ejected during a crash in West Valley City last September is facing a charge of homicide in her daughter’s death.

Carolyn Dawn Hughes, 24 of Salt Lake City, was charged with criminal homicide, negligent homicide as a class A Misdemeanor in relation to the fatal crash that occurred September 3, 2015.

According to a statement of probable cause filed in April of 2016, the crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. at Redwood Road and Research Way when a southbound Altima collided with the Chevy Trailblazer Hughes was driving. Hughes turned in front of that Altima and the other driver did not have time to stop, according to the P.C. statement.

Hughes’ 3-year-old daughter, Paisley Hayden, was ejected during the crash and suffered fatal injuries. A 2-year-old boy in the vehicle also suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Hughes had eight children inside the vehicle at the time, and she was reportedly driving several children, including her own, home from daycare. She told authorities that not all of the children were restrained, including Paisley.

Hughes had been previously cited in 2014 for driving with unrestrained children in her vehicle.