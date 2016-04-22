SR-39 in Ogden Canyon closes after crash sends concrete barriers onto riverbank

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — Police suspect fatigue is a factor in a crash that sent a vehicle and five concrete barriers onto a riverbank in Ogden Canyon Friday morning, and the highway will be closed from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Sgt. Mark Horton of the Weber County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred on State Route 39 near mile marker 11 around 10 a.m.

A 25-year-old man from Ogden driving home from work rolled his vehicle onto the river bank, knocking five cement barriers out of position in the process.

It was not clear exactly what caused the man to crash, but authorities said they suspect fatigue was a factor.

No injuries were reported.

Utah Department of Transportation officials tweeted around 2 p.m. that SR-39 in Ogden Canyon would close at 2:30 p.m. for two hours as crews retrieved the barriers from the river. Drivers should use SR-167 via I-84 in the interim.