Death under investigation after inmate found unresponsive at Uintah County Jail

VERNAL, Utah — An inmate who was found unresponsive in his cell at the Uintah County Jail in Vernal Wednesday night was pronounced dead after being transported to a hospital.

According to the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office, 35-year-old Robert Eloy Garcia Jr. was found unresponsive in his cell just before 5 p.m.

Personnel at the jail offered aid immediately, and the man was transported to Ashley Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The man was alone in his cell at the time of the incident, police stated, and there is no indication in the press release regarding a possible cause of death.

The Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death.