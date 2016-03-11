Reese Witherspoon’s dog in ‘Legally Blonde’ dies

By John Newsome

CNN

(CNN) — The sassy chihuahua that played Reese Witherspoon’s canine companion in “Legally Blonde” has died, the actress said Friday.

Bruiser Woods (his real name was Moonie) shared screen time with Witherspoon’s Elle Woods in the 2001 hit film

“With a sad heart, I have to let all the #LegallyBlonde fans know that Bruiser Woods… passed away Yesterday. He was a sweet little Chihauahua who was very loved. I will never forget all the days we spent together … I’m sure his tail is wagging in the sky,” the actress said on Facebook.

Moonie’s trainer, Sue Chipperton, confirmed the news. Chipperton said Moonie made it to a “whopping” 18 years old before dying Thursday in Los Angeles.

RIP, Bruiser.

