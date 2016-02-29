Teen pleads guilty in 2012 murder of Annie Kasprzak

SALT LAKE CITY — An 18-year-old man pleaded guilty Monday in the March 2012 murder of a 15-year-old Riverton girl.

Darwin Christopher Bagshaw faces fifteen years to life in prison in connection with the death of Annie Kasprzak, whose beaten body was discovered in the Jordan River in Draper.

A search warrant affidavit revealed a potential motive for the murder. According to the affidavit, there was evidence showing Kasprzak had recently told Bagshaw, then 14, that she was pregnant with his baby. But Kasprzak’s parents said she had taken a pregnancy test with negative results.

Following an investigation lasting more than 2 1/2 years, Bagshaw was arrested in Grand Junction, Colo. in October 2014.

Bagshaw was extradited back to Utah and, in April 2015, 3rd District Juvenile Court Judge Dane Nolan ordered him to be charged as an adult.

Bagshaw is scheduled to appear before 3rd District Court Judge James Blanch for his sentencing on April 25.

