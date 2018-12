This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Winter is making up for lost time at @UUtah. CC: @UofU_Views pic.twitter.com/kwbeX3c0ha — Rob Kent (@RobGKent) February 18, 2016 SALT LAKE CITY – This time lapse taken at the University of Utah shows the powerful cold front and winter storms rolling into Salt Lake City Thursday. Rob Kent posted it to Twitter. Filed in: News, Weather Topics: Weather Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email