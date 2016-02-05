Watch a lawnmower take apart household objects in slo-mo

Posted 4:33 pm, February 5, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.


Watching an upside-down lawnmower shred household objects in slow motion is oddly hypnotic, especially when paired with Strauss’ “The Blue Danube Waltz.”

YouTuber “tesla500” dropped computer peripherals and other common objects on the spinning blades of an inverted lawnmower while filming the destructive force at speeds up to 5,000 frames per second.

