Watch a lawnmower take apart household objects in slo-mo

Watching an upside-down lawnmower shred household objects in slow motion is oddly hypnotic, especially when paired with Strauss’ “The Blue Danube Waltz.”
YouTuber “tesla500” dropped computer peripherals and other common objects on the spinning blades of an inverted lawnmower while filming the destructive force at speeds up to 5,000 frames per second.
2 comments
bob
Better him than me. This has “hey everybody watch this” written all over it.
Stayinbusiness
nice slow motion video
Comments are closed.