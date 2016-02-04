× Marinello Schools of Beauty closes all 56 U.S. campuses, including three in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — More than 4,000 students who attend Marinello Schools of Beauty are finding their education on hold after the school shut down 56 of its campuses across the country, including three here in Utah.

The move comes after the Department of Education cut federal funding to several of the company’s locations.

The agency accuses the school of requesting federal aid for students based on “invalid high school diplomas” and of under-awarding financial aid to students, among other things.

The school denies the accusations and said in a statement that they weren’t given adequate time to respond.

The statement reads in part: “The department waited until we were past the point of no return financially to allow us any opportunity to respond to its unfounded allegations. Our priority now is to provide the best possible outcome for our students.”

Students can get more information about transferring credit hours and obtaining proof of training at a meeting next week. Campus meetings are scheduled for Friday, February 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., according to a statement from the school.

There are Marinello Schools of Beauty campuses in Layton, Provo and Ogden.