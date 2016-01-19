Young cougar found roaming near Heber homes relocated

HEBER, Utah – The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources has relocated a young cougar that was prowling around some homes in Heber.

Davis County officials said they relocated the mountain lion to a remote location Monday.

No people or pets were harmed.

This young #cougar was roaming near homes in Heber. We relocated her to a remote location yesterday morning. #Utah pic.twitter.com/lS4YIdlyEz — Utah DWR (@UtahDWR) January 19, 2016

