Young cougar found roaming near Heber homes relocated

Posted 11:22 am, January 19, 2016, by , Updated at 03:26PM, January 19, 2016
HEBER, Utah – The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources has relocated a young cougar that was prowling around some homes in Heber.

Davis County officials said they relocated the mountain lion to a remote location Monday.

No people or pets were harmed.

Click here for cougar safety tips from Wild Aware Utah.

  • Jaimie Johnson

    Correct your post. Wasatch County not Davis! Had a hard time finding this because it says the wrong county!

