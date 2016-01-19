Young cougar found roaming near Heber homes relocated

Photo Gallery
HEBER, Utah – The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources has relocated a young cougar that was prowling around some homes in Heber.
Davis County officials said they relocated the mountain lion to a remote location Monday.
No people or pets were harmed.
Click here for cougar safety tips from Wild Aware Utah.
40.507009 -111.413323
6 comments
Stephanie Jochum-Natt
Relocations are not always possible, please learn and SHARE cougar safety information. wildawareutah.org
KellyEAndrews
Lauren
Isn’t Heber City in Wasatch County not Davis?
Jaimie Johnson
Yes. Cougar was in Heber which is Wasatch county. They need to correct that!
Bob
At least this one got to live, unlike the one near Summit Park.
Jaimie Johnson
Correct your post. Wasatch County not Davis! Had a hard time finding this because it says the wrong county!
