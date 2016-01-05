Police: Armed suspect ordered coffee, then robbed Sandy shop

SANDY, Utah - Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a Beans and Brews coffee shop at gunpoint.
Officers said the suspect went into the coffee shop near 45 E. and 11400 S. at about 11 a.m. Monday, ordered coffee, flashed a gun and demanded money.
Sgt. Dean Carriger said the suspect got away with an unknown amount of money.
The suspect is described as an African American man who is about 6-feet-tall with a heavy build.
He was last seen wearing an "Eagles" jacket, blue jeans, black shoes, a dark-colored beanie and black sunglasses.
If you have any information on the suspect, you can contact the Sandy Police Department TIP-LINE at (801) 568-INFO (4636).
1 Comment
Mike
This has to be a False Story, Because obama’s Executive Order Says this won’t HAPPEN ?
Comments are closed.