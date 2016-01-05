Police: Armed suspect ordered coffee, then robbed Sandy shop

Posted 2:30 pm, January 5, 2016, by , Updated at 11:38AM, January 6, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

SANDY, Utah - Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a Beans and Brews coffee shop at gunpoint.

Courtesy: Sandy Police Dept.

Courtesy: Sandy Police Dept.

Officers said the suspect went into the coffee shop near 45 E. and 11400 S. at about 11 a.m. Monday, ordered coffee, flashed a gun and demanded money.

Sgt. Dean Carriger said the suspect got away with an unknown amount of money.

The suspect is described as an African American man who is about 6-feet-tall with a heavy build.

He was last seen wearing an "Eagles" jacket, blue jeans, black shoes, a dark-colored beanie and black sunglasses.

If you have any information on the suspect, you can contact the Sandy Police Department TIP-LINE at (801) 568-INFO (4636).

1 Comment

Comments are closed.